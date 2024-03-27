Spring Lifestyle Musts!

Spring is in the air and we are all talking about the latest and greatest things that are putting a spring in our step. Joining us with the scoop is lifestyle editor Joann Butler.

Joann Butler is an award-winning lifestyle journalist and Mom of two boys. As founder and Editor-in-Chief of LifeMinute TV and President and Founder of Consultancy Media Productions in NYC. Butler has traveled the globe covering everything lifestyle—beauty, fashion, health & wellness, music, home design, food, travel and more, from the red carpets of Hollywood to the runways of Europe.

Butler and her syndicated lifestyle reports have been seen regularly for years on TV, Radio and OTT platforms in the US and Canada. Early in her career, she was the Sr. Lifestyle Director for Lexis-Nexis, a television News and Entertainment Producer at WWOR-TV UPN 9 News and has written and produced for various beauty, home, and lifestyle magazines such as Allure, Marie Claire, Harper’s Bazaar, Veranda, and more.