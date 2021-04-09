Spring is the Time to Rejuvenate Your Skin

Spring is finally here! It’s the time of Re-birth and Renewal. It’s also the perfect time to brighten and rejuvenate your skin! Joining us to share 4 facial treatments that have absolutely NO DOWNTIME and leave your skin soft, glowing and healthy is Dr. Deborah Manjoney from the Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa.

Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa is offering a special "You Pick 2" deal! Choose one facial, and receive a $50 discount on the second facial! The choice of facial can be decided in consultation with one of their talented aestheticians, and can be the same or different treatment as the first. Call today to sample this plan that is running through the end of April. One treatment must be booked in that time to take advantage of the special. To book your consultation, call (262) 746-9088 or visit WImedispa.com.