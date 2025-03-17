Spring Into Shape with our 60 Day Challenge

Meet with Metabolic Expert and personal trainer Brandy Langbecker at New You Health and Wellness for our Spring Into Shape 60 day weight loss and fat loss challenge! This challenge will have you feeling good, fit and looking hot this spring and summer.

There's a special offer going on with this deal. For just $99 you can get the support and instructions you need to meet this 60 challenge. You'll receive a 1 on 1 with Brandy, get a body composition measurements weekly, weekly workouts, and more!

Call 414-299-8121 to sign up and get your goal setting call with our metabolic expert Before March 24.