Spring into gardening at the Spring Train Jamboree at Shady Lane Greenhouse
Heidi Hornung is back to preview this fun, family event.
The day includes music, food, flowers and of course the train!
Heidi will let us know what is trendy for flowers this year.
Children can plant a gift for their moms, play games and take a train ride.
All the action happens this weekend at Shady Lane Greenhouse
W172N7388 Shady Ln,
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
262-251-1660
Come by this weekend from 9-4 on Saturday,
or 10-4 on Sunday to see all of the plants.
The Train Jamboree will be from 10-3 on Saturday. . No reservations are needed for any of our children’s activities or the trains.
Posted at 10:35 AM, Apr 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-29 11:35:19-04
Spring into gardening at the Spring Train Jamboree at Shady Lane Greenhouse
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.