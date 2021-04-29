Spring into gardening at the Spring Train Jamboree at Shady Lane Greenhouse

Heidi Hornung is back to preview this fun, family event.

The day includes music, food, flowers and of course the train!

Heidi will let us know what is trendy for flowers this year.

Children can plant a gift for their moms, play games and take a train ride.

All the action happens this weekend at Shady Lane Greenhouse

W172N7388 Shady Ln,

Menomonee Falls, WI 53051

262-251-1660

Come by this weekend from 9-4 on Saturday,

or 10-4 on Sunday to see all of the plants.

The Train Jamboree will be from 10-3 on Saturday. . No reservations are needed for any of our children’s activities or the trains.

