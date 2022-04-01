Spring Fashion Trends

What the heck is a stylist, and why do I need one? Faye Wetzel, founder of Faye's, sits down to talk about working with a professional to create your style.

Stylists are professionals, why not work with somebody who provides fashion advice, helps to choose and coordinate outfits. Don't be intimidated. Faye's will help you find a stylists that best fits your look, just stop in at your favorite boutique. Her team can also share spring trends and what you need as staples in your closet!

The Frank and Eileen exclusive event runs through Sunday, where you can shop from their expanded assortment of nearly 300 pieces! For more information you can visit www.fayes123.com or call 262-241-8386.