Spring Fashion and More

Melyssa Bauer is back from The Flannel Fox to talk about some of the spring fashions arriving at the store. They will unveil more tonight at the Sip N' Stroll from 5-8 pm in the Tosa Village. Visit the Flannel Fox for a Valentine's Day cocktail. Start following the Flannel Fox on Instagram and Facebook @Flannelfoxtosa so you can see special deals revealed for tonight only.
The Flannel Fox
7602 Harwood Avenue
Wauwatosa, WI 53213
Posted at 10:06 AM, Feb 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-09 11:06:41-05
