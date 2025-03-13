Watch Now
Spring Color Collection

Merle Norman
Merle Norman’s Very Cherry Color Collection is light-hearted and playful with creamy metallic eyes, smoothing lip colors and cherry scented lip oil.

Start with 3 limited edition shadow sticks. The shadow sticks are an all time favorite at our store. They are multi-functional and long wearing and waterproof. Spring colors include Pink Opal, Wisteria and Sunlit. Wear them alone for a sheer wash of color or as a base for your favorite accent colors.

For more information on Merle Norman products and looks, visit Merle Norman

