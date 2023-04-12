Spring Cocktail Season

Are you looking to add freshness and taste to your spring cocktail recipes? If you are an amateur mixologist Bombay Sapphie's Master Distiller has some great tips. Dr. Anne Bock will share what's trending and offer expert tips on mixing the perfect cocktail.

Dr. Anne Brock is BOMBAY SAPPHIRE’Sesteemed Master Distiller, whose incredible technical experience and education has made her a visionary in the gin category. Holding a position on the board of directors at the Gin Guild, Anne brings her passion for gin to her role at Laverstoke Mill.

Working alongside the Master of Botanicals, Ivano Tonutti, Anne is responsible for fulfilling the global demand for the world’s most popular gin, leading a team of 14 distillers at Laverstoke Mill to produce every drop and bottle of BOMBAY SAPPHIRE enjoyed around the world.