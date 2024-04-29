Spring Cleaning Your Makeup Bag

Springtime often means a complete and thorough cleaning of our homes and purging of items that are no longer useful. While you’re at it, don’t forget to look at your makeup bag. Vicki Bressler from Merle Norman joins the show today to talk about how outdated makeup may be no longer effective or even safe to use.

Expiration dates are important for cosmetics because some of the active ingredients have a shelf life. Once the ingredient starts to break down, the product will no longer perform as promised. Every time you open a product, it can become contaminated with bacteria from your fingers, brushes and ingredients can break down from exposure to light and air.

For more information or to get some help updating your products go to Merle Norman! There are Merle Norman studios in Brookfield Square- and in Hales Corners on HWY 100 between Grange and Edgerton. Also downtown Oconomowoc and you'll find Vicki in her studio in downtown Grafton!