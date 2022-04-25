Spring Clean Your Makeup Bags!

With spring in the air, you may have the urge to purge. Renee Hitt is back from Merle Norman and she says don't forget to spring clean your makeup bag. This is a good time to dump everything out and get rid of those items you are no longer using. You can switch from winter colors to spring/summer colors and replace those items that have a short shelf life. Mascara should be replaced every 3-6 months. Every 6 months you should replace brow gel, brow powder and liquid eyeliner. Powder foundation should be replaced as well. Liquid or cream products should only stay in your bag about 12 months. Lip liner, sticks, eyeliners and brow pencils can last about 2 years. Don't forget about cleaning and replacing brushes! Merle Norman's summer collection is out May 1st.

