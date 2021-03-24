Spring Clean Your Makeup Bag

Spring is here! As you go about spring cleaning your house, don’t forget that often neglected makeup bag. Ingredients in makeup breakdown with time, pigments may oxidize, and the products will collect bacteria which will make the products less effective and possible compromise your skin. Get into the habit of dating your products with a permanent marker when you open it; and if you forget, Merle Norman studios keep a detailed list of the products purchased, so you can call your studio to find out when you purchased it! Today, we are joined by Vicki Bressler to find out more about makeup hygiene and Merle Norman's try before you buy policy.