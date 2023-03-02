Watch Now
Spring Clean Like a Pro

Courtney Mason from The Spruce is here today to tell us about her must-haves in a cleaning kit to make spring cleaning a breeze. Courtney will also reveal the bad cleaning habits that many people have picked up and how to correct them. The Spruce just recently released its first-ever print magazine, The Spruce Cleaning Made Easy, which is filled with housekeeping how-tos, room-by-room guidance and editor-approved product recommendations to get your space in tip-top shape for spring cleaning and beyond. The Spruce aims to be eco-friendly and affordable, while still remaining to be an effective product. For more information, visit The Spruce online.
Posted at 10:03 AM, Mar 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-02 11:03:15-05

