Spring Break Travel Trip

Headed out on Spring Break soon? A common panic moment for travelers is when they view their airline reservation online or their boarding pass and see that their first and middle name smashed together with no space in between.

If this happens to you, DON'T PANIC. It's actually very common.

Why does this happen? The airline reservation systems have character limits. Spaces in between letters/names are considered a character. So if you have a long first and/or middle name they run it together to save space.

If this happens to you what should you do? When you arrive at the airport you will show your ID at the ticket counter and at security. They will verify your name and clear you for takeoff.

