Spring Book Club Tips & Hot Picks

Carole E. Barrowman, English professor at Alverno College, Author, and reviewer brings us her top book club tips & picks for April. Here are Carole's hot picks and why she likes them in her own words: I’ll give away a copy of third book, The Only Survivors.

1-Now You See Us by Balli Kaur Jaswal (Morrow)This stellar novel took me to a place I’d never been before: Singapore and the women (mostly Filipino) who work as domestic servants in the mansions of Singapore’s wealthy elite. This novel follows the lives of three of these women who rally together to help a friend who’s been accused of murdering her “ma’am.” The novel explores issues of class, race, and gender with touches of humor and the right amount of in-your-face social commentary. Lots of engaging idea to talk about in this one.

2-Let’s Not Do That Again by Grant Ginder (Holt) If you enjoyed the characters in Ginder’s earlier novel that’s now a film, The People We Hate at the Wedding, then you’ll love this endearing, sharply written story of a family’s dysfunctional drama and the things we do for those we’re related to. Mom is running in a close race for the US Senate. Son is trying to get out of mom’s personal and professional reach; meanwhile, daughter has just been arrested at a political rally in Paris. I loved the novel’s blend of politics with the personal.

3-The Only Survivors by Megan Miranda (Simon & Schuster) Seven years ago, the characters in this emotionally gripping thriller survived a tragedy together. When the survivors gather in an isolated beach house in North Carolina’s Outer Banks on the 10th anniversary of the event, their memories of what happened (of who they saved and who they didn’t) shift like the sand dunes in a wind storm. The book raises lots of questions about forgiveness and guilt, but the one at the heart of the story is the most intriguing– in an emergency who would you save?

Carole's suggestions for book clubs are listed below.

1. Assign a moderator to kick-off the conversation

2. Choose books with BIG ENGAGING IDEAS

3. It isn’t cheating to listen to the audiobook

4. Show up even if you’re not finished (this isn’t homework)