Spring annual Community baby shower

Join Jessica Currie as she shares her powerful journey from being a homeless mother determined to make a difference to becoming a passionate advocate for community support. Jessica’s story highlights the importance of coming together when times are tough, especially for mothers without family nearby. Driven by her desire to create a strong, supportive network, she envisioned a community baby shower – a heartfelt, collective effort where neighbors unite to uplift and encourage mothers during difficult moments. Don’t miss the chance to be part of this inspiring event! Join Missionary Currie and others at their next gathering on April 12th, from 2-4pm. Let’s support one another and make a difference together!

For more information visit: Missionary Currie for Women and Children!