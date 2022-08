The Sprecher Root Beer Bash takes place at Bayshore on Saturday, August 6 from 11 am to 7 pm, offering FREE root beer floats for all, live music, vendors, food trucks and many family-friendly activities.

They also offer family friendly brewery tours at Sprecher stop by for root beer floats, craft beer and much more at the Glendale location.

Go to their website to get your FREE tickets to the Sprecher Root Beer Bash, presented by Welcome to Glendale, Bayshore and Culver’s of Bayshore.