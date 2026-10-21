Spreading Warmth: Coat Drive Helps Milwaukee Kids This Winter

Milwaukee Hope Initiative, Inc. is bringing the community together to help local children stay warm this winter with its third annual “Hope Loves the Kids” Winter Coat Drive. Gently used children winter coats and monetary donations for new coats are being accepted through October 31. The coats will be distributed to Milwaukee children in need under age 18 on Saturday, November 14, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., or while supplies last, at Walnut Way Conservation Corp, 1617 W. North Ave.

To learn more or support the coat drive, visit Milwaukee Hope Initiative, Inc. – Milwaukee is in Hope's Hands or call 414-616-1059.