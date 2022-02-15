Spreading The Word About Diabetes

Diabetes affect millions worldwide. Dobie Maxwell living with type 2 diabetes and Sami Parker living with type 1 diabetes joined forces to start a podcast called Just My Type where they challenge the perceptions of diabetes management by bringing a light-hearted tone to their discussions while offering tips and tricks along the way. From discussions of favorite diet coke flavors, to debates over the healthcare system, the co-hosts are excited to present Just My Type – Sweet Talking with Sami and Dobie.

You can find their podcast at justmytypepodcast.com