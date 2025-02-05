Spreading Migraine Awareness and Treatment Options

Aaron Hart, CEO and Co-Founder of Mind+ Neurology, a specialized clinic for headache and migraine treatment, shares insights on their collaborative approach to managing head pain!

Mind Plus has a brand new website that offers free headache consults for anyone experiencing pain.

Also, Kelly Reynolds from Mind Plus is also participating in a new groundbreaking clinical trial and administering some brand new medicines! Mind+ is the first clinic in the world to administer a new episodic Migraine medication. Participants must experience more than 3 Migraine Days per month to be pre-screened for the study.

Submit an interest form at mindpl.us/az

To reach the new Headache Consult Website, visit: https://headacheconsult.com/

Start on your path to head pain relief by calling 888-585-7975 or visit: mindplusclinic.com.