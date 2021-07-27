Spreading Foster Care Awareness

We can each play a part in enhancing the lives of children in foster care! If you’re unable to become a foster parent, there are other ways you can help. The Annual Foster Care Awareness Walk on September 11 is one way that you can show your support. It’s not a traditional walk, but it’s a scavenger hunt around the Milwaukee County Zoo. Karen Schlindwein and Amalie Bowling from Chosen, Inc. are here to share more about the walk and other outreach events that you can get involved in.

Head to Facebook for all the latest updates on Chosen, Inc. To register for the scavenger hunt at the zoo, go to choseninlove.org/walk2021. If you have any questions about how to become a foster parent, contact them at info@choseninlove.org.