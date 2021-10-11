Spreading Body Positivity

When you open a magazine or log onto social media, the pages are filled with women who have “perfect bodies.” This perception can lead to women obsessing over the scale, struggling with disordered eating, and having a poor body image. After 20+ years of struggling with this, Certified Health and Mindset Coach Justine Sloan is on a mission to help women feel empowered in their bodies. Justine joins us today to discuss her Empowered Eating Method program and her new book, Someone I Love Lives Here.

If you sign up for Justine’s Empowered Eating Program today, you’ll also get a bonus one-on-one session with her. Visit JustineSloan.com or find her on Instagram! Right now, Someone I Love Lives Here is available for pre-order on Amazon.