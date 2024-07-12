Spreading Awareness on Parental Alienation

Dr. John Duffy is a clinical psychologist, best-selling author, certified life coach, parenting and relationship expert. He's been working with individuals, couples, teens, and families for nearly twenty years. Through his extensive work with relationships, Dr. Duffy has come across the issue of parental alienation. The National Center for State Courts defines parent alienation this way: Parental alienation is a strategy whereby one parent intentionally displays to the child unjustified negativity aimed at the other parent. The purpose of this strategy is to damage the child's relationship with the other parent and to turn the child's emotions against that other parent.

Based on recent research, more than 22 million adults have been targets of parental alienation in the United States. An estimated 10 million adults have experienced what they perceive to be severe alienation from their children. Even so, the clinical problem of parental alienation has been underreported and underappreciated in the public at large. It is a silent epidemic that must be recognized by society, because causing parental alienation in a child is considered to be on par with physical and sexual abuse. Joining us today to talk more about parental alienation and the heavy influence it carries is Dr. John Duffy, a clinical psychologist and certified life coach.

