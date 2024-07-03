Spreading Awareness on Aquatic Invasive Species

An aquatic invasive species is a freshwater or marine organism that has spread or been introduced beyond its native range and is either causing harm or has the potential to cause harm to an ecosystem. In order to stop the spread of these invasive species it's important to take action and spread awareness. Humans move organisms around all the time and in order to prevent the spread it's important that you keep your equipment and self clean!

It’s summertime and most of us in Wisconsin love to spend time on our lakes and waterways to cool off and spend time with family and friends but did you know that there might be other friends swimming in the water with you too: Aquatic Invasive Species. What are they? How do you identify them? What can you do to stop the spread? Amanda Schmitz from Waukesha County Parks joins us today to provide the answers.

For more information on Waukesha County Department of Parks and Land Use and all their work with Invasive Species please visit their website at www.waukeshacounty.gov/conservationintheparks or give them a call at 262-548-7801.