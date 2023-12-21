Spread Joy, Not Illnesses

The busiest time of the year is upon us, and that means we can fall ill much easier. With the stress of preparing for guests, travel, family functions, and every other activity that books up our calendars, you may feel you're starting to drag or developing a slight cold. To keep yourself and others safe this season, the President of the College of American Pathologists, Dr. Donald Karcher, is sharing ways to help prevent respiratory illnesses.

For more information on why getting tested, navigating sickness, and creating a safer and healthier environment for 2024 is so important, go to newsroom.cap.org.