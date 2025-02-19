Spotlight On Stage: Every Brillant Thing

1. Ice cream

2. Kung Fu movies

3. Staying up past your bedtime to watch TV.

Those are just the start of a list of every brilliant thing that makes life worth living created in this luminous mix of theater and stand-up and delivered in alternate performances by two of Milwaukee’s best-loved actors.

Described by The Guardian as “one of the funniest plays you’ll ever see about depression—and possibly one of the funniest plays you’ll ever see, full stop,” this beloved coming-of-age story celebrates each of our capacities to delight in the little things and our resilience in going further than we think we can for those we love.

