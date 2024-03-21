Sports Dentistry and How To Protect Your Teeth!

Many different types of injuries can happen when competing in sports at all levels. One of them is damage to your teeth. This can range from a chipped tooth to an avulsed tooth (when a tooth is completely knocked out), to jaw fractures to soft tissue. For players not wearing mouth guards, dental trauma rates are about 50% of athletes, but for athletes who do wear mouth guards, that rate drops to 7%. Dr Hannah Draver is the Milwaukee Admirals Team Dentist and the Owner of Draver Dental. She joins the show today alongside Milwaukee Admirals player Egor Afanasyev to talk all things sports dentistry!

