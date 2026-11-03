Sports Betting Made Simple: Step Up to the Counter at Potawatomi

Sports betting doesn’t have to feel intimidating. At the Potawatomi Sportsbook, guests who prefer personal assistance can visit one of 10 betting windows and work directly with a ticket writer.

Sportsbook Manager Austin Herdina walks viewers through the process, from choosing a game and wager amount to reviewing the bet and receiving a printed ticket. He’ll also highlight the Sportsbook’s 200-plus seats and massive LED video wall, where fans can follow multiple sporting events at once.

Most importantly, Austin shares tips for responsible betting, including setting a budget, sticking to it and keeping wagering focused on entertainment.

Learn more at Potawatomi Sportsbook.