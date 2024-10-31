Spooky Books for Readers Looking for a Fright!

Author of Hollow Earth series, book reviewer, and spooky book lover, Carole Barrowman is here to discuss books that will make you sleep with the light on.

This Cursed House by Del Sandeen - This debut novel is a super creepy Gothic ghost story about a young Black woman from Chicago who accepts a job offer to work for an prominent family, but the job isn't what she expected.

Black River Orchard by Chuck Wendig - A small town becomes obsessed with a new species of apple grown in a local orchard. It’s delicious, juicy, and with something horrifying at its core

Nibbles: The Monster Hunt by Emma Yarlett - This picture book is for the readers in your life who want to be part of Halloween, but in a gentle way. The story’s narrator loves books, especially ones about monsters, but when a monster named Nibbles escapes from its book and eats its way into several of the narrator’s other books, the narrator has to chase Nibbles through the pages.