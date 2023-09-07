Today we have mother and daughter, Cheynne Donnell, co-owner/shop manager and Jennifer Kawczynski owner of Stone + Sage Metaphysical Shop here to talk about their upcoming spiritual market on September 10. The event will feature activities, interactive readings and workshops. Here you can find quality crystals, herbs, tarot, handmade jewelry and more! During the spiritual market you can get 20% off the entire store and 20% off of all workshops and classes. There will be free giveaways and raffles during the event. Stop in shop or visit the website event taband come to the event.

SPIRITUAL MINI TALENT MARKET

Sunday | September 10th from noon-four

3830 S Moorland Rd. New Berlin Wi 53151