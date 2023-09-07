Watch Now
Today we have mother and daughter, Cheyenne Donnell, co-owner/shop manager and Jennifer Kawczynski owner of Stone + Sage Metaphysical Shop here to talk about their upcoming spiritual market on September 10. The event will feature activities, interactive readings and workshops. Here you can find quality crystals, herbs, tarot, handmade jewelry and more! During the spiritual market you can get 20% off the entire store and 20% off of all workshops and classes. There will be free giveaways and raffles during the event. Stop in shop or visit the website event tab and come to the event. SPIRITUAL MINI TALENT MARKET Sunday | September 10th from noon-four 3830 S Moorland Rd. New Berlin Wi 53151
Posted at 11:04 AM, Sep 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-07 12:04:00-04

SPIRITUAL MINI TALENT MARKET
Sunday | September 10th from noon-four
3830 S Moorland Rd. New Berlin Wi 53151

