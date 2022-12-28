Spirit-Free Cocktails, Sparkling Wine & Low-ABV Champagne for the Holidays

Charles Kelley interviews Audarshia Townsend, Food & Beverage content director, who shares the "better for you" food and beverages you should consider for holiday celebrations. From zero-sugar/low-ABV champagne to spirit-free cocktails and sparkling wines in the mindful imbibing category. Audarshia is sharing why it's important to consider these products before they hit the retail market. They focus on the ingredients that are going into your food and beverages and their benefits.

