Spiders should be for Halloween, Not Your Veins

As you grow up, your thoughts on spiders can change; from gross bugs/Halloween decorations to gross insects/Halloween decorations/Telangiectasias. However, regardless of your true feelings towards them, you probably don't want spider veins.

Dr. Deborah Manjoney is on the show today with Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa to talk about what this company can do for you. The tiny red, blue, or purple veins that appear in your skin are caused by abnormalities within the horizontal collection of capillaries. While spider veins are fairly common, as women are 4 times more likely to get them, and 80% of women having them at some point throughout their life, many may not be aware of the associations. Genetics, pregnancy, hormonal changes, obesity, prolonged standing or sitting, vitamin C deficiency, local trauma, liver disease, and smoking have all been tied to spider vein development.

Though the list is long, it isn't meant to scare you. Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa offers treatments that can help you reduce spider veins. With Sclerotherapy, surface laser treatment, and supplements to strengthen veins, you can get rid of them quickly and easily.

