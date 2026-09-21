Spend Your Weekend Exploring Milwaukee with Doors Open

Grace Fuhr, the Events Director of Historic Milwaukee, joins us to promote the 16th annual Doors Open event this weekend September 26-27. Doors Open Milwaukee aims to educate and bring awareness to the city's architecture through interactive tours.

These free walking tours will take you through historic neighborhoods, theaters, churches, museums and more. The event is the biggest one to date, with 197 locations available to tour! And planning your visits has never been easier. The Doors Open website has a filter option that sorts what day and locations are available based on region or interest.

Some new additions this year are Landmark Credit Union which is Milwaukee's newest music venue. We Got This Flower Farm is another new addition in the Lindsay Heights neighborhood. Visitors will be able to make their own flower bouquet! This year's sponsor is University Wisconsin Milwaukee. The school will open 40 of their locations to the public including their basketball practice court, rooftop greenhouse, and their planetarium.

If you are looking for something fun and educational this weekend, Doors Open Milwaukee will have something for everyone.

Plan your Doors Open Weekend:

September 26-27

doorsopenmilwaukee.org