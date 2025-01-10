Spend Your Sunday with Discover Wisconsin!

Discover Wisconsin is the nation’s longest-running tourism show and multimedia brand that celebrates the people, places, and attractions of Wisconsin, now airing on WTMJ every Sunday at 10:30 a.m.! A friendly face will be hosting this series, Andrea Boehlke! Curious about the first episode? To all the foodies out there! Get ready to join our Discover Wisconsin team for a CULINARY ADVENTURE, highlighting the Best of West Allis. This summer , our host, a West Allis resident, and a natural foodie, invite us along for a tour of West Allis. Joined by Mayor Dan Devine, explore and showcase the city’s culture through the local culinary and business scene. For more information, visit Home - Discover Wisconsin