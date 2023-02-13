Chenaire Barmore from the Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau is here today to tell us what makes Rockford the perfect family destination for upcoming spring breaks. Rockford offers several activities for families to explore and enjoy together throughout the spring and summer seasons. With Midwest-weather-friendly options like Flow Supreme Air Sports and outdoor options like the Anderson Japanese Gardens, Rockford adds fun to any family trip. For more information, visit online at Go Rockford.
Spend Spring Break in Rockford with Your Family
Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau
Posted at 10:29 AM, Feb 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-13 11:29:15-05
