Executive Director Tom Nemacheck from Upper Peninsula Travel & Recreation, joins us today to tell us why you should consider Michigan's Upper Peninsula as a vacation spot this summer. Tom will tell us the about the top destinations in the Upper Peninsula, the outdoor recreation opportunities there, available accommodations and, everyone's favorite topic, the food! For more information, visit online at Upper Peninsula Travel & Recreation.
Spend a Summer in Michigan's Upper Peninsula
Upper Peninsula Travel & Recreation
Posted at 9:54 AM, May 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-26 10:54:59-04
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.