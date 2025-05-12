Spectrum Digital Education is a grant program that provides nonprofits funding to bridge the digital divide. This could be tech literacy classes, offering laptops and equipment to individuals and organizations, and much more! Here with us today to talk more about this is Chris Caprale, the Communications Manager for Spectrum along with the Director of Sales and Marketing for Digital Bridge, Michael Regione.

For more information about the impact of Digital Bridge visit https://www.digitalbridge.ngo/ and visit corporate.charter.com for more on what Spectrum has to offer.