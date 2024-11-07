Specialty Olive Oil and Balsamic to Level up Your Cooking!

Josh Salia, owner of Oro di Oliva is here to discuss how gourmet olive oil can elevate your food. Oro do Oliva provides fresh olive oil and aged balsamic vinegar, bottled just for you.

Learn what makes quality oil, how to tell if it's good, and even what makes a great balsamic. Oro di Oliva is having its anniversary sale November 7-10! Save 20% off everything in store! Stop in to taste and mention to morning blend to recieve a two ounce sample of the Corativia Evoo or an 18 year balsamic!