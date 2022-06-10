Watch
Special Neighborhood Music Series

with UW All of Us
Posted at 10:07 AM, Jun 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-10 11:07:43-04

June kicks off the summer and what becomes weeks of Milwaukeeans and those outside of our city coming in town for our many festivals and the music that always plays a role. UW of All of Us Milwaukee's Vivian King and St. Ann Center's special events director, Gloria Miller, join us to discuss a very special neighborhood music series this summer. For more information, please visit stanncenter.org/inaba and allofus.wisc.edu to learn more about UW All of Us program and how to participate.

