June kicks off the summer and what becomes weeks of Milwaukeeans and those outside of our city coming in town for our many festivals and the music that always plays a role. UW of All of Us Milwaukee's Vivian King and St. Ann Center's special events director, Gloria Miller, join us to discuss a very special neighborhood music series this summer. For more information, please visit stanncenter.org/inaba and allofus.wisc.edu to learn more about UW All of Us program and how to participate.