Speaking Up At Work

As more companies seek to create a welcoming and inclusive climate at work, they are expecting all employees to contribute to those efforts. Part of that role means holding ourselves and others accountable for speaking up when we experience or witness behavior that is not inclusive or inappropriate.

We welcome Beth Ridley, a leadership expert and workplace culture consultant. She will talk about common missteps at work that require people to speak up.

The truth is, speaking up isn’t easy. No one wants to rock the boat or create conflict. But, with simple strategies, speaking up can be less awkward and result in a positive outcome