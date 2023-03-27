Brenda Peterson, a Psychic Medium and Energy Empath, joins us today to tell us about her new book Marvelous Mystical Messages: Speaking to Loved Ones from Beyond. Brenda seeks to spread the message that loved ones are still with us even though they have passed. This has been one of her goals for a while, especially with all the COVID-19 deaths in the past few years. This book fulfills this goal, also allowing an easier connection between people and psychic mediums. April 25, Brenda will be at the Cedarburg Library Author talk and book signing at 6:00 p.m. and another at the Mequon Library on May 11 at 6:00 p.m. For more information, visit online at Brenda Peterson LLC.