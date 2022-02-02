Watch
Sparking Kids' Interest In Science And Math

with Dr. Chris Emdin
Posted at 9:56 AM, Feb 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-02 10:56:43-05

Getting kids excited about and interested in science and math is possible. Author Dr. Chris Emdin wrote STEM, STEAM, MAKE, DREAM: Reimagining the Culture of Science, Technology Engineering and Math to help ALL children claim their STEM identity, the book provides educators, policy makers, and community leaders with tangible ways to honor culture, increase equity, and encourage curiosity. The book demystifies STEM and shows a clear pathway to empowering children with the skills needed to succeed in a science and tech-based world. Dr. Chris joins us to share how he has used rap and Hip Hop in the past to help get kids interested in science and math.

You can find Dr. Chris's book amazon.com/STEM-STEAM-MAKE-DREAM-Reimagining

