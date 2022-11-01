Author and veteran Kathie Giorgio joins us to talk about her book and the Southeast Wisconsin Festival of Books. April is National Poetry Month, and also Autism Awareness Month. One year, I challenged myself to write a poem a day about my daughter Olivia and about autism. I also asked Olivia, who is a writer as well, to write a poem about her autism experience. The result is this book. We both want to show the autism experience in a different way, in little bites of poetry. And we both want to show that autism can be a very positive experience.

Kathie and her daughter are the keynotes on Saturday morning at the Southeast Wisconsin Festival of Books. This will be on November 5 at 9:00 in the morning, at the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee, Waukesha campus. They will read from the book, and then be interviewed on stage by Jim Higgins, the books editor of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

