Something in the Water by Milwaukee native Phyllis R. Dixon

Author Phyllis R. Dixon joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss the latest novel, Something in the Water, and an upcoming book signing.

In a gripping story of buried secrets, environmental disaster, and a legacy of corruption hit too close to home when a California native and her family make a fresh start in small-town Texas—and find trouble just beneath the promising surface.

Phyllis will be at Niche Book Bar at 1937 Dr MLK Jr. Drive in Milwaukee on August 1 at 5-7 pm to sign and discuss this relevant book.