Some Signs You Are Wearing The Wrong Foundation

Merle Norman
Your foundation is a canvas for the rest of your makeup look. An estimated 80% of women are wearing the wrong foundation formula or shade! This is partially due to picking out foundation online or in stores with unbalanced lighting. Merle Norman Studio Owner, Renee Hitt is back to share some signs you may be wearing the wrong foundation. 1. Are you testing your foundation in the right spot? 2. Too light or Too Dark? 3. You always break out 4. You wear the same foundation color year-round 5. It appears or feels cakey Visit an area Merle Noman studio where they will help you select all you need. You can find a studio at Brookfield Square, Hales Corners on Hwy 100 and between Grange and Edgerton. There is also a studio in Oconomowoc at Pabst Farms, and in Downtown Grafton!
Posted at 10:00 AM, Jan 19, 2023
1. Are you testing your foundation in the right spot?
2. Too light or Too Dark?
3. You always break out
4. You wear the same foundation color year-round
5. It appears or feels cakey

Visit an area Merle Noman studio where they will help you select all you need. You can find a studio at Brookfield Square, Hales Corners on Hwy 100 and between Grange and Edgerton. There is also a studio in Oconomowoc at Pabst Farms, and in Downtown Grafton!

