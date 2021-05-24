Watch
Solving Senior Housing Problems

With Wisconsin Home Guys and myPro Realty
Posted at 10:11 AM, May 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-24 11:11:07-04

This past year has caused many difficulties for Senior Citizens. In addition to the challenges of COVID-19, Seniors are also seeing issues with a lack of affordable apartments. Many Seniors want to sell their homes and downsize, but they often have to wait months to find the perfect location. Joining us today to offer some real estate advice for Seniors is Wisconsin Home Guys Owner Erik Ulvog and his right-hand Senior Advocate Haley Burlage.

If you’re looking to sell your home, but you don’t know the best route to take, call Wisconsin Home Guys at 414-369-4504. For more information, you can visit homeguyswi.com.

