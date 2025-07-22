Solo-Friendly Experiences for Active Seniors

A Senior Moment focuses on providing helpful tips and information to enhance the lives of seniors. Founder Patty Cadorin shares these nine activities that seniors can feel comfortable doing alone.
- Take a Historic Milwaukee Walking Tour
- Get a library card and explore your neighborhood library
- Go to a matinee movie
- Visit a farmers’ market
- Volunteer
- Eat at a restaurant
- Sign up for Osher Lifelong Learning Institute and attend a lecture
- Go to a driving range
- Be a tourist in your own town
For more information, visit A Senior Moment