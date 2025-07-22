Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Solo-Friendly Experiences for Active Seniors

A Senior Moment
Senior and Solo: Solo-Friendly Experiences for Active Seniors
Posted

A Senior Moment focuses on providing helpful tips and information to enhance the lives of seniors. Founder Patty Cadorin shares these nine activities that seniors can feel comfortable doing alone.

  1. Take a Historic Milwaukee Walking Tour
  2. Get a library card and explore your neighborhood library
  3. Go to a matinee movie
  4. Visit a farmers’ market
  5. Volunteer
  6. Eat at a restaurant
  7. Sign up for Osher Lifelong Learning Institute and attend a lecture
  8. Go to a driving range
  9. Be a tourist in your own town

For more information, visit A Senior Moment

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo