Soils, Native Plants, and Worms for Spring

Waukesha County Parks and Land Use
Posted at 11:04 PM, Mar 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-03 00:04:37-05

Get your spring fever under control by “digging” into gardening topics with us! Recycling & Solid Waste Supervisor for Waukesha County Parks, Analiese Smith shares tips on how to protect your plants and what soils to use for a successful garden.

Dig deeper on Soils, Native Plants and Worms at
Waukesha County's spring workshop day! The event takes place March 12 at the Retzer Nature Center
from 9am – Noon. It's $5 per session or $12 for three sessions.

Register online: https://www.waukeshacounty.gov/springworkshops

