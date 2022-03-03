Soils, Native Plants, and Worms for Spring

Get your spring fever under control by “digging” into gardening topics with us! Recycling & Solid Waste Supervisor for Waukesha County Parks, Analiese Smith shares tips on how to protect your plants and what soils to use for a successful garden.

Dig deeper on Soils, Native Plants and Worms at

Waukesha County's spring workshop day! The event takes place March 12 at the Retzer Nature Center

from 9am – Noon. It's $5 per session or $12 for three sessions.

Register online: https://www.waukeshacounty.gov/springworkshops