Dr. Deborah Manjoney talks about Sofwave technology that harnesses the power of sound waves, not laser light, to heat the skin enough to regenerate collagen, the structural scaffold of the skin, elastin, the protein that gives stretchability and rebound to the skin, and hyaluronic acid, the natural skin moisturizer.

For more information call (262)746- 9088 or, visit: Wisconsin Vein Center and Medispa