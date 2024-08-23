Softwave's Advanced, Safe Technology Tightens Skin and Reduces Laxity!

This month, the Wisconsin Vein and Medispa is highlighting "The Eyes of March"! Dr. Deborah Manjoney joins the show today to talk about the large variety of eye creams and products which are all discounted 15% in March! With all the advances that have been made to these products, they are now geared to help you with specific concerns.

There are creams to brighten the skin around the eyes, creams that address dark circles or minimize puffiness, serums to help lashes and brows grow, and even eye drops to give a wider eye look and improve droopy lips. Their newest treatment, Softwave, uses focused ultrasound to tighten the skin around the eyes or the entire face.

For more information about these products, visitwimedispa.com!