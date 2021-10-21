Soft Loungewear

Watch
Posted at 11:21 AM, Oct 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-21 12:21:39-04

Simply Threads is a lifestyle clothing brand that is size inclusive and super comfortable.
The brand launched earlier this year. The Retail Division is located in Milwaukee's Third Ward and services many retailers including Kohls, Walmart, Wantable and many more.
Christina Ongert, President of the Retail Division joins us to give us a preview of this comfy line of clothing.
If you shop their Amazon store you can receive 20% off your order with code: MORNINGBLEND20
Simply Threads is also a production partner for another local Brand called VENADO which includes Men's clothing. Use code: Blend for additional discounts on their website.

